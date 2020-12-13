Late red zone penalty on Panthers gives Broncos halftime lead, 13-7

A red zone penalty late in the first half resulted in the Panthers giving up the lead at halftime against the Broncos, who are up 13-7 at Bank of America Stadium Sunday afternoon.

An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Panthers’ Jermaine Carter gave the Broncos a 1st and goal with under two minutes to go in the half. Denver capitalized scoring on a 2-yard pass to take a 13-7 lead.

The Panthers (4-8) were able to recover a fumble on a sack on Broncos quarterback Drew Locke courtesy of Efe Obada, who ran it back 43 yards to give the Panthers a first and goal at the halfway mark of the second quarter. Mike Davis punched it in for the score, and a 7-6 lead.

The Broncos (4-8) got on the board first with an 83-yard kick returned for a touchdown by Diontae Spencer. Kicker Brandon McManus missed the extra point.

The Panthers were without Pro Bowler Christian McCaffrey on Sunday due to a thigh injury. DJ Moore was also absent against Denver having been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Panthers next play a Saturday night game in Green Bay against the Packers.

LATEST HEADLINES