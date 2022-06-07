CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is the new flagship television station for the Carolina Panthers.

Charlotte’s FOX affiliate and the Panthers announced a multi-year agreement Tuesday to make WJZY an official partner with the franchise.

Queen City News will air Panthers pre-season games in the Charlotte market and will produce a variety of Panthers-based content, including pre and post-game shows, through Charlotte Sports Live.

“Queen City News is a leader in sports programming in the Carolinas with its award-winning Charlotte Sports Live show, and the station’s commitment to the market and the amount of local news and sports programming ensures that our fans will have access to more television content than ever before,” said Jake Burns, Chief Commercial Officer for the Carolina Panthers.

“I couldn’t be more proud to announce that Fox Charlotte/Queen City News will be the exclusive television partner of the Carolina Panthers for the next five seasons,” said WJZY Vice President & General Manager Lloyd Bucher. “The Panthers are beloved members of our community, and the ability to expand our partnership with them is incredibly exciting. Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is committed to the Queen City by doing more news than any other broadcast station, and this partnership with the Panthers gives our viewers and digital users that much more local content, and only further enhances this station’s commitment to our viewers in the Charlotte television market.”

Panthers’ fans will see Queen City News signage throughout Bank of America Stadium this fall and in-game activations that will feature personalities from our news station.

“We are Queen City News and there’s nothing more Queen City than the Carolina Panthers,” said WJZY News Director Casey Clark.

“Charlotte Sports Live has given the Queen City a new outlet to enjoy in our growing sports city. Now with this new partnership with the Panthers, Fox Charlotte is going to be able to give fans the high-powered Panthers coverage they deserve,” added CSL Executive Producer Christian Audesirk. “We can’t wait to show fans all the new shows we have planned in conjunction with the team.”

Queen City News and the Carolina Panthers will also be teaming up for community outreach projects and charitable efforts.

The Panthers organization thanked its previous partner WSOC/WAXN who served as the team’s flagship station from 2019 to 2021.

“The Panthers sincerely appreciate our partnership with WSOC and WAXN and we are thankful for the coverage and commitment made to our team for the past three seasons,” Burns said.