(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Panthers front office was away at Liberty University on Tuesday to check out Malik Willis at his Pro Day.

The quarterback decided not to run the 40, but he impressed with his arm strength, completing 64 of 69 throws.

Willis said he had dinner with Mike Tomlin on Monday night, but many think Malik made his money Tuesday, which creates more hypotheticals headed into this year’s NFL Draft.

Saints lose their left tackle

Some quick good news for the Panthers, as the Saints lose their left tackle. The top free-agent Terron Armstead signed a five-year, $87.5 million deal with the Dolphins. Armstead is a three-time pro bowler in his nine NFL seasons.

Panthers Restructuring

The Panthers moved some money around Tuesday, restructuring Christian McCaffrey’s contract. The move cleared $5.5 million in cap space. CMC has played in just 10 games over the last two seasons after he played in every game during his first three seasons.

Some other notable Panthers players who restructured this offseason include Taylor Morton clearing up $11 million, Robby Anderson clearing up $5.8 million, and Shaq Thompson including $5.8 million.

Panthers at this moment have the most cap space in the NFL at just over $29 million.