CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Baker Mayfield, the number one overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and former Cleveland Browns quarterback, is officially a Carolina Panther.

The Panthers said the paperwork was submitted to the National Football League Monday night, making the quarterback’s trade from the Cleveland Browns official.

Mayfield will enter training camp with a chance to battle incumbent starter, and the second QB taken in the 2018 draft, Sam Darnold for the top job when the Panthers open the season against the Browns on September 11.

Darnold placed in 12 games for the Panthers last season, completing 59.8% of his passes while throwing for 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Mayfield appeared in 14 games with the Browns in 2021, completing 60.5% of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The Panthers also drafted rookie quarterback Matt Corral from Ole Miss with the 94th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 23-year-old, 6-foot 2-inch, 212-pound Corral is reportedly under contract for the next four years.

Mayfield reportedly agreed to a $3.5 million cut to his 2022 salary to make the trade happen. The Panthers and Browns will split the remainder of his fully-guaranteed contract.