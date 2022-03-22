ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — York County Council narrowly passed a resolution Monday night that could put the Carolina Panthers training facility project back in action.

Tepper Sports and Entertainment announced earlier this month that the project would be put on hold after they said the City of Rock Hill failed to secure funding for the facility, which is still under construction. TSE said they wanted Rock Hill to pay the full $225 million that had been agreed to.

York County Councilman William “Bump” Roddey had said the county was acting as a facilitator in recent discussions between the City of Rock Hill and the Carolina Panthers over the funding issue.

Monday night, the council voted 4-3 to a resolution that would enter into a Fee In Lieu Of Tax Agreement, with GT Holdings, LLC, which is the developer of the Carolina Panthers training facility site.

The vote came after a three-hour-long executive session with council members.

The agreement is subject to approval from Tepper Sports and the City of Rock Hill.