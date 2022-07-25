SPARTANBURG, S.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Carolina Panthers report to training camp on Tuesday, where 90+ players will battle for starting and/or roster spots for Charlotte’s NFL team.

Though the players arrived on Tuesday, head coach Matt Rhule was down in S.C. on Monday.

Naturally, he addressed the biggest question mark heading into camp: the quarterback competition.

“I expect all four guys to go in there and battle,” Rhule said. “I expect Matt Corral to come in here fighting and swinging. No one gives you anything in life; you gotta go fight for what you want.”

A Quick Timeline

Tuesday: Players will begin to move into dorms and settle

Wednesday: 11:15 a.m. will mark the first practice

Thursday & Friday: Beginning at 10:30 a.m., the group will begin preparation for the NFL’s “back together scrimmage”

Saturday: 7 p.m. — Back together scrimmage