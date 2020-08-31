Panthers say they won’t have fans in stands for home opener

The Carolina Panthers will not have fans in the stands for the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders at Bank of America Stadium, the team announced on Monday.

The Panthers host the Las Vegas Raiders, who begin their inaugural season, on Sunday, September 13, at 1 p.m.

“Despite our best efforts, we are deeply disappointed to share that you will not be with us at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 13 when we open the season against Las Vegas. “

The Panthers have previously announced that the stadium will accommodate 25 percent capacity under the organization’s pandemic restrictions.

“Safety measures we are prepared to implement include a face covering requirement and temperature checks for all fans and staff.”

The Panthers hit the road for weeks two and three so the next possible game at Bank of America Stadium to host partial fans in the stands could be against the Arizona Cardinals on October 4th (1 p.m., Fox 46).

The organization remains optimistic that they will be able to eventually have fans and cited Governor Roy Cooper’s Phase 2 guidelines to be able to eventually host a limited number of fans.

“We recognize the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and will follow guidelines outlined by government and public health officials.”

All NFL preseason games have been canceled. The NFL season is set to get underway on Thursday, September 10th with the reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans.

