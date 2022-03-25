UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA/QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith was arrested Friday for unlawful carrying of a handgun, speeding, and drug possession.

Smith was given a cash surety body and must attend his first court appearance on June 14. He is currently in the Union County, S.C. Detention Center.

Smith was arrested on the following charges:

-Unlawful carrying of a handgun

-Speeding 16-24 miles per hour over the speed limit

-Possession of a narcotic in schedule 1 and schedule 2

The Panthers tell me they are aware WR Shi Smith was arrested:

Team:

"This is a pending legal matter and there will be no further comment at this time." pic.twitter.com/kjHdKtcrup — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) March 25, 2022

The Panthers picked up the Union, S.C. native as a sixth-round choice in the 2021 NFL Draft. Smith played for South Carolina prior to being drafted.

Queen City News reached out to the Carolina Panthers, who said they would not comment at this time as it was a ‘pending legal matter.’