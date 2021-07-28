Panthers Training Camp practice fields prepped by same man for past two decades

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Preparations for Panthers Training Camp started back in February as the ground crew started caring for the practice fields following the winter season. There are 3 practice fields that need to be prepared for training camp on top of the main field inside Gibbs Stadium at Wofford College.

Director of Athletic Facilities at Wofford College, Andy Kiah, is up early every summer pushing his paint machine along the practice fields. He has been working the athletic fields at the college for the past 27 years.

“I shouldn’t be as fat as I am, walking this much,” joked Kiah.

Kiah is a modest man walking more than six miles a day every time the practice fields need a fresh coat of paint.

“It takes about 20 to 30 minutes per field,” said Kiah.

With three fields for training camp, it takes more than 90 minutes to paint. During the summer it can get unbearable under the hot South Carolina sun.

“I enjoy the heat. The heat makes the grass grow better,” said Kiah.

Better growing grass apparently feels good between bare feet. Kiah doesn’t wear any shoes while he’s painting lines on the practice fields, but he says there is a reason for that.

“Balance! I feel like I have better control of the paint machine while I have no shoes on,” said Kiah.

Perfection is needed because the grass at Wofford College isn’t just for any practice field, they all have to meet NFL standards.



When the painting is done, the work is just beginning.

“We come in and we roll the dew off about 6 o’clock or 6:30 every morning and then they will practice whenever their schedule is and then when they finish we will mow and then we will paint them, whatever needs to be painted that day,” said Kiah.

A lot of paint will be used for training camp with 115 five-gallon buckets standing by.

The crew putting the paint down is made up of only two full-time employees. Andy Kiah shows no signs of slowing down after more than two decades.

“You’re outside, by yourself. You get to listen to music and it’s a great place to work, Wofford College,” said Kiah.



A majority of the field crew are student volunteers. One of the volunteers during the FOX 46 visit to the facility was a Division I basketball player at Wofford College.