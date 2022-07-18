SPARTANBURG, S.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Panthers will report to training camp in Spartanburg next week.

The player report is on July 26, and the first day of practice is the 27th.

Will Kunkel reports that the team fully expects Damien Wilson to be a full participant at camp. Wilson was arrested in April after his ex-girlfriend said he threatened to kill her.

Wilson’s attorney says, “Damien Wilson did not commit any type of assault.”

