CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Panthers are trading for wide receiver Laviska Shenault, according to CSL’s Will Kunkel.

The Panthers will send undisclosed draft compensation to Jacksonville in exchange, per the team.

Sources tell CSL the move will not impact Terrace Marshall Jr., the 22-year-old drafted in the second round of 2021s NFL Draft.

Shenault was the 42nd pick in the second round of 2020s NFL Draft. The Colorado product played two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

During his short tenure with the team, he emerged as a top option when healthy.

2020 (Rookie Season)

Shenault recorded 58 receptions for 600 yards and five touchdowns.

2021 Season

Shenault recorded 63 receptions for 619 yards but no touchdowns.