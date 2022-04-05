CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Panthers are prepared to hold meetings with virtually any quarterback willing to come to the Queen City.
Those names include:
- Malik Willis
- Kenny Pickett
- Matt Corral
- Desmond Ritter
- Sam Howell
- Bailey Zappe
All of these quarterbacks are planning to meet with the team next week.
Several mock drafts have the Panthers drafting a quarterback with the 6th overall pick.
Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer joined CSL to talk about Carolina’s draft prospects.