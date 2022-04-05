CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Panthers are prepared to hold meetings with virtually any quarterback willing to come to the Queen City.

Those names include:

Malik Willis

Kenny Pickett

Matt Corral

Desmond Ritter

Sam Howell

Bailey Zappe

All of these quarterbacks are planning to meet with the team next week.

Several mock drafts have the Panthers drafting a quarterback with the 6th overall pick.

Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer joined CSL to talk about Carolina’s draft prospects.