CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Panthers are prepared to hold meetings with virtually any quarterback willing to come to the Queen City.

Those names include:

  • Malik Willis
  • Kenny Pickett
  • Matt Corral
  • Desmond Ritter
  • Sam Howell
  • Bailey Zappe

All of these quarterbacks are planning to meet with the team next week.

Several mock drafts have the Panthers drafting a quarterback with the 6th overall pick.

Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer joined CSL to talk about Carolina’s draft prospects.