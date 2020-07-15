Panthers to allow limited number of fans to attend games this season

Carolina Panthers fans can keep pounding this fall, as long as they social distance.

The Panthers will allow 20,000 fans to be in attendance per each home game, about 25 percent capacity, Fox 46 Sports Director Will Kunkel has learned. Bank of America Stadium seats approximately 75,000.

On Wednesday the Green Bay Packers said fans will not be able to attend pre-season events including pre-season games.

On Tuesday the city of Philadelphia announced that fans of the Eagles and Phillies would not be permitted at games this season.

This is all subject to change barring any unforeseen decisions the NFL may make about the upcoming season.

40 percent of NFL ticket sales are put into the league’s revenue sharing program, which raked in an impressive $9 billion last year. That money is divided between all 32 teams at the end of the season. That is expected to take a hit this year with limited seating, concessions, parking, and merchandise sales.

The Panthers report to training camp at Bank of America Stadium July 28.