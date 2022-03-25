(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Sam Darnold is the Panthers starting quarterback right now, according to Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer.

Fitterer spoke to local media Friday about the status of our Carolina Panthers. Fitterer says the door is still open for Cam Newton to return, though.

But is that the right decision?

Pros and Cons of Cam

Let’s attack this option before moving on. Number one, financially – it’s completely possible to bring Cam back. No issue there.

The biggest hurdle is the expectation and the fit. Does cam fit Ben McAdoo’s system? And is Cam willing to compete for the job versus being promised the job, and perhaps be a backup or red zone, specialty quarterback?

This is where I think there could be a success story. If Cam is used as a specialty quarterback in short-yardage situations and the red zone, use him where he is his best.

Cam is no longer the guy who can lead a team for four quarters in 17 weeks of football. No matter who is at quarterback, Sam, Cam… I am…or you am… the offensive line must be better. Last year, they allowed 52 sacks, the fifth most in the NFL.

They’ve also got to be healthier upfront. In 17 games, they had 13 different starting offensive lines. Taylor Moton was the only guy to play all 17.

Making Moves

During the offseason, Fitterer has made moves. He’s signed Bradley Bozeman and Austin Corbett, plus Brady Christemsem will be a staple on the line, unlike last season. As of now, he’s the starting left tackle.

I think there’s still another move to be made but this line is better than it was last year, no matter who was starting.

The offensive line? It’s better. But I still think there’s another move to come.

Losing Haason Reddick… That hurts.

On the other side of the ball, the defensive line is not better right now. Losing Haason Reddick was big, he led the team in sacks with 11. He signs with the Philadelphia Eagles for about $15 million a year.

There is going to be a lot of pressure, and even more double teams going Brian Burns’ way if the Panthers don’t get another edge rusher.

Derrick Brown had flashes last year but was benched in Miami too. Davyion Nixon also had flashes but missed the year with an injury.

Right now, the team is looking to fill Reddick’s gap with a few guys, not the best way to build up front.

What to expect in the Draft

Ok, we’ve looked at quarterback, offensive line, and defensive line. Those are the most important positions on the football field. They were also a priority for the Panthers entering free agency.

Now, let’s turn to the Draft. The team has just one pick in the first three rounds, it’s the sixth overall pick. Their next pick is the 137th overall selection. Then, they have two in the 5th and one in the 6th and 7th.

This is why I think the team will trade back in the draft. They have got to get more picks to build the roster. This way, they can address multiple spots.

Best case scenario? Take advantage of a team wanting a quarterback early and get a boatload of picks in return. If they don’t trade back then I really see them going left tackle or pass rusher.

I don’t really see a quarterback at sixth overall. It’s just not a wise usage of that pick in this draft.

And one final way Scott and his team will build this roster, perhaps a little in free agency, but also during the season, the team now has more than $29 million in cap space. This will allow them to make moves they see fit during the season. It simply gives them flexibility.

