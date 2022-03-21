(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Matt Ryan is traded to the Colts. Marcus Mariota replaces Ryan in Atlanta. Meanwhile, the Panthers are still searching for a quarterback. However, Will Kunkel is told the Panthers are not interested in pursuing Baker Mayfield who was replaced by Deshaun Watson in Cleveland.

The Panthers did have their head coach Matt Rhule, offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, general manager Scott Fitterer and Assistant General Manager Dan Morgan in Pittsburgh to watch Kenny Pickett’s pro day.