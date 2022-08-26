CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Panthers shut out the Bills in their final preseason game Friday night, 21-0.

“Obviously a good game, a lot for us to work on,” said Matt Rhule. “We had a couple of guys banged up… hope everyone is good to go.”

Unfortunately for the Panthers, the win wasn’t the main storyline.

It was injuries.

(DT) Derrick Brown Brown suffered an oblique injury and did not return to the game. (QB) Sam Darnold Darnold suffered an apparent foot injury and was carted off the field. (K) Zane Gonzalez Gonzalez suffered a groin injury and was carted off the field. (TE) Giovanni Ricci Ricci suffered a groin injury and did not return to the game.

Black & Blue Kickoff Live previewed everything to know before the matchup, including the quarterback competition, who played, who didn’t, and an exclusive one-on-one interview with Christian McCaffrey.

The Game

Baker Mayfield started under center and, on his second drive, marched the Panthers down to the field on a 12-play, 53-yard drive ending in a touchdown pass to D’Onta Foreman.

That was Mayfield’s first touchdown as a Panther, giving them a 7-0 lead with 6:05 left in Q1.

A few drives later, Jeremy Chinn intercepted Case Keenum on a deflected pass. The Panthers responded in three plays, and Mayfield recorded his second touchdown pass to Shy Smith for 19 yards.

The Panthers went up 14-0 early in Q2.

🗣️ Shi really is that guy pic.twitter.com/R6PBhZ4LCD — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 27, 2022

That would be the end of Mayfield’s night, however. He finished going nine for 15 for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

Sam Darnold relieved Mayfield from that point forward and led the team on a 10-play, 45-yard drive for six more. He took one himself into the endzone giving the Panthers a 21-0 lead with 7:00 in Q3.

The score wouldn’t change from that point forward, giving the Panthers a 2-1 preseason record.

The Panthers will officially open their season against the Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 11 at 1:00 p.m. right here on FOX Charlotte.