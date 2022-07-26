SPARTANBURG, S.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Panthers are back in town, Spartanburg.

“Coming here is great,” says veteran running back Christian McCaffrey. “You know, for me going on year six, it’s the start of a new football season.”

And that means new storylines, roles, and plenty of new faces joining McCaffrey on Carolina; guys like rookie quarterback Matt Corral.

“Very anxious to get here,” the 2022 Panthers third-round pick said as he arrived at Wofford. “It’s all a new experience to me.”

But for McCaffrey, the moving experience is more: been there, done that.

His goal now isn’t just to settle in; it’s to do it in style.

“I got a lot of stuff in my room. Definitely a bougie room.”

“He’s got the candles,” adds quarterback Sam Darnold. “He’s got as many blankets as you could ever dream of.”

Sam Darnold arrives at training camp. pic.twitter.com/of927bsLO3 — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) July 26, 2022

The moving day also meant finding a moving buddy, and there was none more talked about than the pairing of new Panther Baker Mayfield and Captain Shaq Thompson. Perhaps a sign of who’ll be the team’s starting quarterback this season? Don’t be so sure.

“I wouldn’t read too much into anything as to who is with who,” says head coach Matt Rhule. “I just think we have a bunch of guys who like each other, and I think there has been real excitement and anticipation about getting here.”

The waiting is over, and with all due respect to making their room look “bougie…” football is now the top priority.