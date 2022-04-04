(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Panthers are set to host quarterback Malik Willis for a meeting next week. Willis is considered one of the top QBs in this year’s draft.

Willis is also slated to visit Atlanta. He’s already had meetings with the Steelers, Giants, Titans, and Saints.

Willis transferred from Auburn and spent two seasons at Liberty. He threw for 48 touchdowns and ran for 27 more while throwing 12 interceptions.

The Panthers have the 6th overall selection in the draft.

The Saints go marching…Around.

New Orleans Saints moved around in the Draft order today. The Saints will receive this year’s 16th and 19th overall pick in the first round, and a sixth-round pick at 194th. The Eagles will then get this year’s 18th pick, a third-round pick, and a seventh-round pick. They will also get a first-round pick next year, depending on where the Saints finish, and a 2024 second-round pick.

When do the Panthers pick?

As it stands today, the Panthers have a sixth overall pick, then they stay silent for the next two rounds. They have a fourth-round pick, two fifth-round picks, a sixth-round pick, and a seventh-round pick.

Let’s talk

