(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It was the first day of school for the Carolina Panthers rookie class.

Rookie minicamp got underway outside Bank of America Stadium. All six of Carolina’s 2022 Draft picks were on hand, along with 13 undrafted free agents and 20 tryout players.

It’s been a whirlwind of a few weeks for these guys, but the time to celebrate making it this far is over. It’s prove-it season. It doesn’t matter if you’re the sixth overall pick Ickey Ekwonu or the sixth rounder Cade Mays.

A big talker Friday had nothing to do with the rookies. A report came out last night that Panthers owner Dave Tepper is eyeing Sean Payton as his next head coach.

Sean Payton on Line 1?

Even though the Saints hold his rights, which means a trade would have to be made, I was told there was never a conversation in the front office about hiring Payton. Current head coach Matt Rhule was asked about it today.

Bottom line, Rhule says this is a five-year rebuilding process, at least when it comes to getting back to winning the NFC South and competing in the playoffs.

Obviously, a lot has to do with the quarterback, but that’s a different conversation. As for Matt bringing that up, to me, it feels like Matt is kind of talking to Dave Tepper saying, ‘Remember, it was you who said this was a five-year rebuild. Don’t bail on me now, stay true to your word and let’s build this together.’

All hail Matt Corral

A lot of fans are ready to crown Matt Corral starting quarterback, but maybe we let this guy get through his first rookie minicamp.

It’s easy to see why he’s so liked though, a gunslinger mentality in the pocket and he has legs. Corral ran for more than 600 yards and 11 touchdowns last season at Ole Miss.

But here’s maybe the most important thing, he’s coming in with something to prove, especially after falling to the third round in the Draft.

Let’s put it for a vote

As the roster sits right now, you need Matt Corral to grow quickly, because as we’ve seen with the Panthers over the last few years, we see way too much of the backup quarterback.

Now, part of that is due to a poorly constructed offensive line, that’s not the case this year, so hopefully that will help Sam not only stay healthy but also help him slow the game down and be better.

But Matt is the backup and if things go sideways with Sam, Matt will be called upon, but you can’t throw Matt out there if he’s not ready because that could really stunt his growth or ruin his career.

So, the reasonable expectation for Matt Corral is to develop him this year and learn more about him. The coaching staff needs to make a decision whether he’s an NFL quarterback or not.

He’s not a sure-fire NFL starting quarterback, that’s the hope, but not the current expectation.

When we play

The other big news this week is the schedule is out. The Panthers will open the season at home for the fifth straight season, this year against the Browns. Five of their first seven games will be at your Bank of America Stadium.

That’s the good news.

The bad news? After those first three games, six of the next eight are against playoff teams from last season.

My TOP 5 Games

So which games will define Carolina’s season and maybe Matt Rhule’s future? It’s very simple, the first five.

The first five dictate this season because without a good start, the rest of the schedule is irrelevant.

First game vs. Browns — Quarterback? Turmoil. At home. Second game at Giants — A winnable game. Granted, that’s what we thought last year and it was a complete wreck. Third game vs. Saints — First divisional game when Jameis is quarterback, you have a chance to make plays especially with our secondary. Picked him off twice last year and helod him to 111 passing yards. Fourth game vs. Cardinals — the second of a 3-game homestand. This game itself, it’s huge, but it’s part of the first five. Fifth vs. 49ers — If the Panthers don’t take care of business in the first three games, they could be in massive trouble come this time of the season, so they will need these games to stay above water or to keep momentum before the schedule gets even tougher going forward.

The sixth game of the year? On the road at the Super Bowl champ Rams.

So, what’s happening right now?

Here’s what is ahead in the immediate future for Carolina, as in right now.

You know rookie minicamp is this weekend. OTA’s begin in ten days and go through early June. Mandatory minicamp is June 14th through the 16th. Spartanburg training camp isn’t until the end of July.