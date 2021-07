SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Chuba Hubbard joined Charlotte Sports Live for an exclusive interview.

The rookie was drafted out of Oklahoma State in the fourth round. Hubbard led the nation in rushing in 2019 with 2,094 yards.

Matt Rhule says his wife insisted they draft Hubbard if available after the running back put on a great showing against his former Baylor Bears.

Hubbard is hoping to be the backup running back behind Christian McCaffrey.