Panthers rookie CB Jaycee Horn to wear No. 8 in tribute to Kobe Bryant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The NFL recently announced a relaxed rule in regards to what numbers different position players can wear beginning next season, and Carolina Panthers top rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn will be one of the first to take advantage.

The eighth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft announced on Twitter that he will wear the No. 8 to honor the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, who was killed in a tragic helicopter crash alongside his daughter and seven others, wore number 8 and 24 throughout his 20-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

His loss has led to many tributes over the last year and a half by athletes and people around the world.

As part of the new league rule, players at different positions have more freedom in what number they can wear. For example, cornerbacks were unable to wear single-digit numbers. Now, they can wear numbers 1-49.

When asked about wearing No. 24 during his introductory press conference, Horn said he had given it some thought.

“It’s a great number, it’s definitely in mind,” he told reporters. “I’m looking at some of those single digits, too, though. See how it works out. My brother was talking to me about it on the way over here (and) change my mind a little bit. We’ll see how it shakes out.”

Panthers rookie CB Jaycee Horn will honor Kobe Bryant by wearing No. 8 this season 🐍 @jayceehorn_10 pic.twitter.com/tg8mhM9Nzm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 10, 2021

Horn wore No. 7 as a freshman at South Carolina and then No. 1 his final two years.

In Carolina franchise history, No. 1 has only been worn by former league MVP Cam Newton, who was released prior to the 2020 season.

Punter Brad Nortman is the most notable Panther who has worn No. 8.