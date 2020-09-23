Panthers release statement on the return of fans in the stands

The Carolina Panthers sent a statement to Fox 46 in response to Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement on Tuesday that large outdoor venues with capacity over 10,000 will be allowed to reopen to guests at seven percent capacity.

“We are excited to welcome some fans back to Bank of America Stadium beginning Oct. 4, and we thank the state of North Carolina, the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County for partnering with us in these efforts. We have worked for months to develop and implement a responsible and comprehensive plan for the return of fans and we are confident that it will ensure that the gameday experience is enjoyable and as safe as possible.

RELATED: BofA Stadium and Charlotte Motor Speedway can reopen Oct. 2 with limited capacity

We will continue to follow guidelines provided by the CDC, local and state government as well as the National Football League, and will be prepared to adjust our policies as necessary.

Bank of America Stadium seats approximately 75,000 fans and, according to the Riot Report, the Carolina Panthers will have pods of two to five people with at least two seats between pods, according to Josh Klein of the Riot Report. Every other row will be empty and tickets will be selected in order of PSL tenure.

The Panther’s first home game with fans in the stands would be against the Arizona Cardinals on October 4, 2020. (1 p.m., FOX 46).

