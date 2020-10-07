Panthers release new details, timeline for Rock Hill facilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Panthers plan to team up with area business owners to make that facility a reality and want to open for business in just three years.

Right now, Carolina is practicing at the bubble in Uptown Charlotte, but in just a few years, they’ll be in Rock Hill.

There’s a lot of construction that’ll happen between now and then and on Tuesday, FOX 46 heard from various business owners who want in on the game.

“I’m pretty excited about the project,” said Antonio Wallace, owner of GP Supply.

Wallace was one of hundreds on the virtual zoom today with the Panthers. As the owner of a mechanical and commercial plumbing distribution company in town, he’s hoping he can cash in on the Panthers’ practice facility in Rock Hill.

“We do about $15 to 20 million a year, so this could easily be 10 to 20 percent growth for me,” Wallace said.

There’s 3.9 million square feet of development, which is roughly the size of 67 football fields. There will be restaurants, mixed-use entertainment, retail, hotels, trails and much more.

“We want to make sure we give as many opportunities to the individuals in the local community as possible.”

After seeing the renderings, business owners started flooding the chat with questions about the project and how they can get involved.





“We have worked on other Barton Malow projects before and so they got a really good track record for diversity and inclusion,” Wallace said.

Here’s the timeline for the project: Crews just started with the foundations this month and they expect to have the majority of the project completed by summer of 2023.

They mentioned initially, there were delays because of COVID, but from here on out, they don’t expect delays because of the pandemic, but not too many construction projects finish on time. We’ll see if this one is the exception.

