Panthers ready to deck the halls with public tree-lighting ceremony Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Panthers are ready to deck the halls and bring everyone back together this year with a big celebration.

The team, along with the Charlotte FC, and Atrium Health are hosting their annual tree lighting ceremony Tuesday, November 30th right outside Bank of America Stadium on the corner of Mint and Graham Streets.

Fans can expect appearances from Sir Purr, Charlotte FC players, Panthers legends, TopCats Cheerleaders, PurrCussion Drumline, and the Black and Blue Crew in a procession ahead of the tree-lighting.

This year’s event will feature and street festival including a photo booth, balloon and caricature artists, face painting, and a Santa meet and greet.

The event is free, but you must register for a ticket ahead of time at Panthers.com/treelighting.

The Panther’s Director of Communications, Riley Fields said it feels good to be back in person after doing last year’s ceremony virtually.

“I think that’s what’s going to be really special about this year, again is the ability for us to come together as a community for families to come back together. It’s going to be huge, it’s going to be great, and it’s going to be a special memory for everyone that’s here, and that’s something that’s really meaningful for all of us, “ Fields said.

The festival runs from 5 pm- 8 pm, with the official tree-lighting at 7 pm.

The NFL clear bag policy will be in place. Transparent, plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags smaller than 12” x 6” x 12” will be allowed after inspection.