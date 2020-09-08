Panthers re-sign defensive lineman Efe Obada

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 08: Carolina Panthers defensive end Efe Obada (94) looks on in game action during a NFL preseason game between the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears on August 8, 2019 at Soldier Field, in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Carolina Panthers have resigned defensive lineman Efe Obada after cutting down their 80-man roster to 53 over the weekend.

Obada was waived Sunday after initially making Carolina’s 53-man roster on Saturday. The U.K. native has played in 26 games for Carolina since 2018. Obada’s has had four tackles for loss, 11 quarterback tackles, three passes defensed, and an interception.

The Panthers also signed safety Kenny Robinson and offensive lineman Matt Kaskey to their practice squad. Both players were waived on Sunday. Robinson was a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft, and Kaskey spent much of 2019 on the Panthers practice squad.