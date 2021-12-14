Panthers’ RB Christian McCaffrey tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, file photo, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey watches play from the sideline during the first half of a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. McCaffrey did not practice Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, a sign that he could miss his third straight game while trying to rehab from a hamstring injury. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey, who is on injured reserve and out for the 2021-2022 season, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, according to the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers said McCaffrey was already placed on injured reserve for the second time this year and was out for the season anyway.

The Panthers said they have also brought offensive lineman Trent Scott back from the reserve/COVID-19 list. He missed last week’s game, but he’s started four games at guard this year.

To make room for Scott on the roster, the Panthers said they have waived tight end, Colin Thompson.