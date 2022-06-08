(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Christian McCaffrey celebrates his 26th birthday with a quick interview on Charlotte Sports Live. McCaffrey is going into his sixth season as a Carolina Panther and says it has been awesome to be back out on the field with the team for OTA’s.

“It’s going great. It’s such a cool time of the year because you get to put the work in on the field and the weight room with everybody and enjoy some time off the field as well bonding. Just being in the building with everyone has been fun, learning a new offense has been great. I think we have almost everyone here which has been a lot of fun and rare.”

McCaffrey has only played in ten games over the last two seasons due to various injuries, but he says he is even more ready for the regular season.

“I can’t wait. I am so excited for the year. I have a great feeling about it and can’t wait.”

McCaffrey has plenty of leadership experience serving as a captain for the team the last three seasons. He will try to help the rookies and newcomers along this preseason as well.

“Their heads are spinning a little bit with the new complex offense and throwing a lot at them so. I think the biggest thing you can do I just lead them along and help them understand how to study, how to learn, give them pointers here and there.”