Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold watches during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Sam Darnold is likely going to miss several weeks with a partial scapula fracture.

The Panthers believe the quarterback suffered the injury in the 2nd quarter vs the Patriots.

PJ Walker will start vs the Cardinals in Arizona Sunday. That game will kick off at 4 p.m. on FOX Charlotte.