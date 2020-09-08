Panthers place receiver Kirkwood on IR with shoulder injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have placed wide receiver Keith Kirkwood on the reserve/injured list with a broken collarbone.

Under the new league rules, Kirkwood can return to the 53-man roster after three weeks.

Kirkwood played eight games with the Saints in 2018 and had 13 catches for 209 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He did not catch a pass last season in the NFL, but was expected to battle for Carolina’s No. 4 receiver spot behind D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel and Robby Anderson.

The Panthers re-signed Colin Thompson to the active roster, giving them three tight ends. Thompson was among the players cut by Carolina on Saturday.

Thompson gives the Panthers some insurance policy at tight end with starter Ian Thomas dealing with a toe injury, although coach Matt Rhule said he expected him to play in Carolina’s home opener Sunday against the Raiders.

Thompson played under Rhule at Temple and has spent time with the Giants and Bears.

The Panthers have been busy with bottom-of-the roster moves in recent days. On Sunday, the team claimed defensive back Rasul Douglas﻿, defensive end Shareef Miller﻿ and offensive tackle Trent Scott off waivers﻿.

Douglas was the Eagles’ third-round pick in the 2017 draft and has played in 46 games for Philadelphia, with 18 starts the past three seasons and could provide some help right away to an uncertain secondary.

The Panthers released safety Kenny Robinson, defensive end Efe Obada, and offensive tackle Matt Kaskey in corresponding moves before resigning all three to the practice squad.