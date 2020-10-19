Panthers place offensive lineman Schofield on COVID-19 reserve list

Offensive lineman Michael Schofield has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, hours after the Panthers went full virtual for team activities due to a yet-to-be-confirmed positive COVID-19 test.

Schofield joins backup center Tyler Larsen as Panthers players currently on the COVID-19 reserve list. By rule, the Panthers are not obligated to disclose whether a player has tested positive for the Virus.

RELATED: Panthers go full virtual after ‘unconfirmed’ positive COVID-19 test

Schofield played five snaps in the Panthers 23-16 loss to the Bears on Sunday. The team will work remotely both Monday and Tuesday.

The Panthers travel to New Orleans on Sunday to take on the Saints (1 pm, Fox 46 WJZY).

LATEST HEADLINES