Panthers owner creates scholarship for local HBCU college kids struck by pandemic

The Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper along with his wife Nicole have announced the second offering of a scholarship fund in as many days.

$250,000 will aid Johnson C. Smith students who have financial hardship and will specifically help students who are returning for the 2020-2021 academic year and will benefit as many as 70 students.

“Nicole and I have visited Johnson C. Smith and have gotten to know President Armbrister and some of the leaders at the school,” David Tepper said. “This pandemic has put a lot of people in a tough spot, particularly students who are trying to complete their education and earn their degrees. Hopefully, this contribution can help. This institution means a lot to this community and we look forward to building on our relationship in the future.”

Annual tuition costs around $20,000 per year at Johnson C. Smith. JCS has a small enrollment with a student body under 2,000. The school is part of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities of higher education.

