Panthers open up free agency by adding to offensive line

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – NFL Free Agency officially opened on Monday and the Carolina Panthers wasted little time making moves under new general manager Scott Fitterer.

Fitterer made sure to begin bolstering up the offensive line.

According to his agent, former New York Jets guard Pat Elflein, 26, signed a three-year, $13.5 million deal with $6 million guaranteed.

Carolina also signed former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Cam Erving, 28, to a two-year, $10 million deal with $8 million guaranteed according to multiple reports.

Elflein has been an average guard and brings experience playing both sides of the line. Fleming will likely be depth and will battle for the starting left tackle spot.

In addition to the signings, Carolina released defensive tackle Zach Kerr, according to his social media accounts. Kerr signed with the team last offseason and the move saves around $1.3 million.