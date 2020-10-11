Panthers win 3rd straight, defeat the Falcons, 23-16

The Panthers hung on to defeat the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday for the first time in six years, 23-16.

Carolina put the game away with a field goal with 90 seconds left in the game and are now tied for first in the NFC South with Tampa Bay.

Atlanta was in the red zone midway in the fourth quarter with a chance to tie the game but the Panther’s Juston Burris picked off 35-year-old quarterback Matt Ryan in the end zone.

The Panthers (3-2) had a promising first-half scoring a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter combined with two field goals from Joey Sly to take a 20-7 lead into halftime.

The Falcons (0-5) struck first as Ryan marched his team 92 yards down the field and running back Todd Gurley ran the ball into the endzone from 35 yards out.

Joey Slye then kicked a pair of field goals for Carolina to make the score 7-6. With under three minutes remaining in the second quarter, Teddy Bridgewater connected with DJ Moore on 3rd and 4 who ran it 54 yards for the touchdown.

With 28 seconds left in the half, Mike Davis then caught a pass from Bridgewater on 2nd and goal to give the Panthers a 20-7 lead heading into the locker room.

The Panthers suffered a big blow announcing at halftime that defensive players Brian Burns and Donte Jackson would miss the second half of the game. Burns had a concussion and Jackson injured his toe.

The Falcons were searching for their first win of the season and at 0-5, there is some uncertainty surrounding the future of head coach Dan Quinn.

The Falcons were playing without Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones, who suffered a hamstring injury during training camp and it has lingered since.

Carolina had not won a game in Atlanta since 2014.

