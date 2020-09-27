Panthers hang on to defeat Chargers, 21-16

Joey Slye was 5 for 5 in field goal attempts and the Panthers notched its first victory of the season holding on against the LA Chargers on the road, 21-16.

The win snaps a ten-game losing streak dating back to last season and gives Panthers rookie head coach Matt Rhule his first win as an NFL head coach. The game took place at LA’s brand-new, multi-billion dollar SoFi Stadium.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert connected with Keenan Allen in the fourth quarter to cut its deficit to 21-16, but to no avail. LA had two shots at the end zone to end the game but neither panned out.

Teddy Bridgewater connected on two big passes with DJ Moore, one a 30-yeard pass to end the 3rd quarter and another 27-yarder with under 5 minutes to play in the fourth, that allowed the Panthers to burn the clock.

The Panthers led the Chargers 18-7 at halftime. Carolina was on the scoreboard first with a 37-yard field goal from Joey Slye in the first quarter. A fumble recovery initiated by Brian Burns in the first quarter led to another field goal and the Panthers led 6-0.

The Chargers responded with a touchdown in the second quarter by Austin Ekeler, who ran into the end zone from 12 yards out.

The Panthers kicked another field goal and Mike Davis, who is starting in place of injured Christian McCaffrey, caught a pass from Teddy Bridgewater and punched it into the endzone to give the Panthers a 15-7 lead. Davis finished with 46 yards on 13 carries.

The first half ended after Herbert threw an interception, the team’s 3rd turnover of the half, that was picked off by Donte Jackson. Slye went on to kick another field goal.

The Pro Bowler McCaffrey missed his first game since being sidelined with an ankle injury. He could miss up to six weeks.

Herbert was starting for the Chargers after Tyrod Taylor was injured when a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung last Sunday. Herbert is a rookie out of Oregon and was drafted 6th in the first round of the NFL draft. He finished the game with 330 yards passing, one TD, and one interception.

Bridgewater threw for 235 yards and was 22-28 in pass attempts with one TD. The Panthers QB ran the ball twice gaining 6 yards on each attempt.

The Panthers host Arizona next Sunday (1 pm, Fox 46).

