Panthers kicker Slye and 1 other placed on COVID-19 reserve list

The Panthers now have at least three players this week that have been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and the latest name may be the most notable.

Kicker Joey Slye, who carried the Panthers to a 23-16 road victory against the Falcons with three crucial field goals and went 5-for-5 in a 21-16 road win over the Chargers, joins offensive lineman Trent Scott on the COVID-19 list.

They join Michael Schofield, another offensive lineman, on the list.

Scott has seen action in five games. He is the third offensive lineman to go on the COVID list since last week joining Schofield and Tyler Larsen.

The Panthers, by rule, do not have to say whether or not players have tested positive for the Virus. Monday and Tuesday the Panthers went full virtual for team activities as a precaution.

Slye leads the NFL in field goals with 16. He has not been ruled out for the Saints game in New Orleans on Sunday (1 pm, Fox 46 WJZY).

The Panthers say they are still on track to practice Wednesday.

