Panthers invest in $125,000 cleaning robots to sanitize stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Xenex Lightstrike robot is the world’s most powerful UV ray, germ-zapper, and the Carolina Panthers are the only NFL team using the $125,000 machine.

In fact, they now have three of them.

“It shows Panthers nation that they are serious about protecting the players, making sure the stadium is as safe as it could possibly be,” says Morris Miller, CEO of Xenex.

So, how does this thing work? How will it keep you safe?

“They’re using it all over the stadium,” Miller said. “It puts our high-intensity UV light to kill SARS-COV-2 or any other bacteria or virus that fans could possibly encounter. Now they won’t.”

The SARS-COV-2 virus is what causes the COVID-19 infection known as coronavirus.

“Our goal, when we first started working on the infectious disease response plan for this stadium, was to make sure that this was the safest possible stadium in the NFL” says Eddie Levins, Director of Security and Infection Control Officer for the Panthers.

The lifespan of one Lightstrike is five to seven years, and it can disinfect dozens of rooms a day. The record is 62 rooms in 24 hours–all done in just two minutes each.

Every robot has a name. The Panthers are going to do a Twitter poll and ask the fans what the names should be.

Lighstrike is not for humans or animals, just for surfaces.

