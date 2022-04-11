CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Panthers hosted 2 quarterbacks today ahead of the April 28 NFL Draft.

The QBs were Charlotte native and UNC product Sam Howell and Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe.

As of now, Sam Darnold is the starting quarterback. However, the team has made it clear they’re ready to move on – but have yet to make a move.

Carolina will also host Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Matt Corral, and Desmond Ritter this week.

Charlotte Sports Live with host 3 draft specials at 7:30 the week of the draft – April 27-29.