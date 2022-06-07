(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Head Coach Matt Rhule stopped by to talk with Charlotte Sports Live’s Carla Gebhart about the new partnership between Queen City News and the Carolina Panthers.

Rhule gave his fondest memory of watching FOX broadcasts growing up, but he also gave some insight into how the team is doing at OTA’s.

“It’s been great, we’ve had elite attendance, it’s all voluntary but all our guys are here, they’re working.”

Rhule says he is looking forward to some of the younger players like DJ Moore and Jeremy Chinn assuming leadership roles, as they get further into the preseason.

“They know what to expect, they’re played a lot of football, and having them lead alongside the other guys is great.”

He also reflects on how different going into year three has been in comparison to his first year as an NFL coach.

“The biggest thing is we are able to do everything. The first year was virtual. Obviously, during COVID last year there was a mixture… This is a relationship game, and you want to have a strong locker room as well as strong performance on the field. I think our ability to get together to spend some time together has really helped us bring this team together.”