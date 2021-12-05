‘Decided to make a change.’ Rhule, Panthers part ways with OC Brady

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Having lost 3 of the last 4 and sitting with a disappointing 5-7 overall record, the Carolina Panthers have fired Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady, the organization announced Sunday.

The Panthers are currently sitting in the middle of a bye week.

Brady came to Carolina after winning a national championship at LSU under head coach Ed Orgeron. He was hired by Matt Rhule in Rhule’s first year. Rhule also came to the Panthers straight from college, having coached at Baylor for three seasons. “I met with Joe this morning and informed him that I have decided to make a change,” Rhule said in a statement posted on the team’s website. “I’m very grateful to him for his time and effort in helping us get established over this past year and a half.”

In his second year, the team continued to struggle offensively. In his defense, the Panthers have struggled to define many positions. Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, and Cam Newton were all named starters before disappointing. The team’s star, Pro Bowler Christian McCaffrey, has missed considerable time the last two seasons with nagging injuries.