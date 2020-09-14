Panthers fans make changes to tailgating because of pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tailgating looked a little bit different Sunday when the Panthers opened their season against the Las Vegas Raiders in Charlotte because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans still came together to celebrate the kickoff of the new era of Panthers football, but they were also required to keep their distance from one another.

That atmosphere outside Bank of America Stadium was so quiet that you would never know it was Panthers game day. But a mile away, by the outdoor pool at the Omni hotel, there was a bit of a roar.

“We hope they can hear us from the Omni,” said Amy Parris, a Panthers fan.

The tables were spaced apart, and some people were wearing masks when they walk around.

“It’s a good gathering, but it’s not quite what it used to be as a party,” said Marcus Vincent, a Panthers fan.

But it’s better than nothing.

“I didn’t even think it was going to be a football season this year,” said Vincent.

The fans would much rather be inside the stadium.

“I think it’s sad because I’ve been to a couple games in stadiums before, and you can’t experience anything like it really but people are still doing a good job of keeping the energy going,” said Morgan Zulinke, a Panthers fan.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Roaring Riot, a group of diehard Panthers fans, would normally have 1,000 people at its tailgates outside the stadium.

On Sunday their capacity was just over 100 at the Pool Restaurant and Bar because of coronavirus regulations.

“We were never going to let the regulations of COVID prevent us from having some type of gathering. We were just happy that we were able to find a safe solution,” said Roaring Riot founder Zack Luttrell.

At one point, police officers came to check out the party Sunday and asked organizers to keep guests spaced more apart.

“We feel pretty safe. We have a setup here that we are social distancing. It does feel good to get out and support our team, the Panthers and enjoy ourselves here in Charlotte,” said Vincent.

One day, Panthers fans will be back home at Bank of America Stadium.

“We do support the Panthers no matter what. We’re ‘team Panthers’ all the way,” said Parris.

The Roaring Riot has a few more similar events planned for September and then they hope to be back to sort of a normal schedule in November and December possibly with away game experiences for fans.

The Las Vegas Raiders hung on to beat the Carolina Panthers 34-30 to spoil Matt Rhule’s coaching debut.