Panthers fans in South Carolina react to Cam Newton’s return

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The Carolina Panthers may play in Charlotte, but the team spirit can be felt in South Carolina.

With the news of Cam Newton returning to the place where it all started, some fans may be heading out to get new gear.

“Panthers cards have always been popular here, of course,” said Josh DeStefano, owner of Grand Slam Cards in Rock Hill.

DeStefano says there are plenty of former and current Panthers cards that are popular, including Newton’s.

“Cam Newton cards, when Cam was playing and winning, popular,” he said.

He says there’s a good Panthers faithful that follow them and shop at his store.

“I know many people are excited to have him back. My social media was filled with it today so everyone’s excited”

But no one is more excited than one of Cam Newton’s biggest fans, Campbell Long.

“I got home from school and my mom was like “I have some exciting news for you” and I was like “oh gosh.” And my mom gave me the phone and it started playing and I’ve never seen him without his helmet on and I was like “who is that?” and when he was walking out like to the stadium, I saw his jersey, and I almost cried,” Long said.

Decked out in Panthers gear, the 9-year-old says she’s been a fan since she was at least five.

“He’s just a good player and a good person.”

And she loves Cam so much that she wants to be a football player just like him.

“Oh my gosh, I watch football all the time. I wanted to be the first girl in the NFL for a long time,” she said.

As she sat in her Cam Newton Superbowl 50 jersey, she thought about what his return meant to her.

“It’s just… because we really need him. Our goal this year is to get to the playoffs. If we keep winning the games in the playoffs because of him, we might get to the Super Bowl. And that’s what I really want. I’ve always wanted to see them in the Super Bowl and win the Super Bowl. Welcome back Cam Newton!”

Long and her family are Panthers season ticket holders and they sit right in the middle of the endzone. She says one of her dreams is to be there when Newton scores a touchdown and then offers her the ball.