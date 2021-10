(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Panthers defensive end Morgan Fox sits down with Charlotte Sports Live’s Will Kunkel.

The former Ram turned Panther talks about his “welcome to the NFL moment” when he was fined for the first time in the NFL after “hitting someone too hard.”

Fox also talked about his playing days with Aaron Donald, one of the best players in the league. The veteran also tries to pinpoint what the defense needs to do to get back on track and in the winning column.