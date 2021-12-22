Panthers DE Brian Burns named starter for 2022 Pro Bowl

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Carolina Panthers announced Wednesday evening that defensive end Brian Burns has been named a starter in the 2022 Pro Bowl.

The 23-year-old Burns has 25.5 career sacks and has nine sacks so far this year, already tying his total number of sacks from 2020. In addition to six-strip sacks (the highest of anyone in his class), he has 54 quarterback hits, the second-highest total of anyone in the 2019 NFL Draft class.

Brian Burns is a Pro-Bowler.@Fire_Burns99 — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) December 23, 2021

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore has also been named a first alternate. Gilmore only played seven games this season, but had interceptions in his first two games.

Two other Panthers have also been picked as alternates with safety Jeremy Chinn named a third alternate and kicker Zane Gonzalez named a fifth alternate.