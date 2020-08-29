Panthers cancel Saturday scrimmage

The Carolina Panthers have canceled Saturday’s team scrimmage and team practice, Fox 46 has learned.

While the Panthers have said in recent days that they are looking at ways to highlight social justice following the death of Jacob Blake as other leagues have done, an official reason for the cancellation has not yet been given by the team.

The practice was originally scheduled to be a scrimmage inside Bank of America Stadium, Fox 46 Sports Reporter Josh Sims confirmed.

On Wednesday Panthers Head coach Matt Rhule said he met with players and team leaders to talk about the issue and that while players wanted to be in support of the NBA and social justice, they also wanted to practice given the live stream of Wednesday night’s practice for fans.

This week the NBA Playoffs and Stanley Cup Playoffs were both postponed as players protested over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Blake was shot seven times in the back and, according to the family attorney, Blake has been paralyzed from the waist down.

