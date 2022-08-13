CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Baker Mayfield got the start, but it was Sam Darnold who scored the first touchdown in Saturday’s 23-21 preseason comeback win over the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field.

Kicker Zane Gonzalez continued his stellar day by knocking down a 41-yard, game-winning field goal with 24 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, sealing the win. Gonzalez went 3-for-3 on the day averaging 45 yards.

Head coach Matt Rhule announced shortly before kickoff in the team’s first preseason contest of the year that the newly acquired QB Mayfield would get the start for the first series of plays. Mayfield’s debut included an unsuccessful deep ball to Robbie Anderson, three handoffs to Chuba Hubbard, three first downs, and a fumbled, recovered snap with the series ending in a Gonzalez FG. The drive started at their own 23-yard line.

Darnold was up next.

In his second season with Carolina, Darnold started with much better field position, at the Commanders’ 19-yard line following a Washington fumble. It took three plays for Darnold to punch it into the endzone on an 8-yard pass to WR Rashard Higgins for the 10-0 lead.

While Mayfield was done for the day, Darnold returned in the second quarter, starting with the ball on Carolinas’ own 25-yard line. The Panthers went 3-and-out resulting in a punt.

PJ Walker took the helm late in the second quarter and both teams went into the locker room with the Panthers leading the Commanders 10-6. Carolina pulled ahead on the opening drive of the second half on a 3-yard handoff from Walker to Spencer Brown to take a 17-6 lead.

Former Tar Heels QB Sam Howell rushed for a pair of TDs in the fourth quarter for Washington. His second score left Washington trailing by 20-19 before a successful two-point conversion gave them a 21-20 lead. On the Panthers’ final drive, rookie QB Matt Corral marched the offense down the field before Gonzalez’s game-winner.

Mayfield went 4-for-7 on passing for 45 yards while Darnold went 2-for-3 passing with 16 yards and a TD. Walker received the bulk of the workload.

Christian McCaffrey did not play and is not expected to play in the preseason, coaches have said.

The Panthers’ next preseason game is next Friday in New England. The Panthers open the regular season against Mayfield’s old team, the Cleveland Browns, on September 11th.