Panthers and Buccaneers even at 17-17 at halftime

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A big play from Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski on Tampa Bay’s final drive of the first half led to a touchdown, tying the game at 17-17 heading into the locker room Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

The Panthers started the game with a recovered fumble in the first quarter in their own territory and were able to convert it into points with a Teddy Bridgewater pass to rookie tight end Colin Thompson to take 7-0 lead. The Panthers gamble to go for it on a fourth down on the previous series of plays paid off.

The 26-year-old Thompson came to Carolina by way of the XFL and this was his first touch in the NFL. He signed as a free agent this offseason.

Tom Brady then led Tampa Bay down the field and connected with Mike Evans to tie the game at 7-7. The Panthers responded with a 24-yard pass to DJ Moore for the score and a 14-7 lead with 1:53 left in the first quarter.

Tampa Bay and Carolina exchanged field goals in the second quarter and then Brady was able to connect with Evans again to tie the game with 35 seconds to go in the half.

Christian McCaffrey is not playing after sustaining a shoulder injury in last week’s loss at Kansas City.

Mike Davis, who is filling in for the Panthers Pro Bowler, has 26 yards on 4 carries.

