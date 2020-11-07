Panthers activate McCaffrey for Chiefs game

The Carolina Panthers have activated star running back Christian McCaffrey and removed him from injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday.

McCaffrey is now eligible to play against the Chiefs on Sunday (1 pm, Fox 46).

The Pro Bowler suffered an ankle injury in the second game of the season and has been out since.

Mike Davis has filled in during the interim and rushed for 359 yards and notched six touchdowns.

“You can tell that he’s just eager to just get back out there,” quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said. “We’ve watched how hard he’s worked. He’s a true grinder.”

Defensive End Yetur Gross-Matos, who has been sidelined for three weeks with an ankle sprain, was also activated and expected to return.

