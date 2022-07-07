CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte orthopedic surgeon believes Baker Mayfield should be ready to play for Panthers training camp if the trade from Cleveland to Carolina officially goes through.

In week two of last season, Mayfield tore his labrum in the shoulder of his non-throwing arm. Despite that, Mayfield is known to play through pain.

“That is an attribution of his toughness that he’s willing to play despite things not feeling perfect,” said Dr. Landry Jarvis, an orthopedic surgeon at Novant Health.

Dr. Jarvis performs the same type of surgery for other patients in Charlotte that Mayfield had in January to repair his torn labrum.

“In an athlete, a quarterback with his non-throwing shoulder, I would certainly expect that at 6 months like he is now, that he would be near 100 percent and ready to go for training camp this year,” said Dr. Jarvis.

Dr. Jarvis says Mayfield’s physical is the most important part of his trade from Cleveland to the Panthers.

“Whenever an athlete is brought on to a professional sports team, there is a grueling medical evaluation process, discussion with the surgeon who performed the surgery, evaluation of images that were taken and obviously a full physical to see how the athlete is responding to motion and strength.”

Dr. Jarvis’ name may sound a little familiar because it’s similar to the name of one of Mayfield’s former teammates from Cleveland, Jarvis Landry.

Landry was one of Mayfield’s favorite targets in Cleveland.

“It’s a more famous version if it’s reversed,” joked Dr. Jarvis of the names.

Dr. Jarvis is still getting a few minutes of fame, and he’ll be cheering for Mayfield if he becomes a Panther, as long as they’re not playing the Cowboys.

“I did grow up in Dallas. Certainly, living in North Carolina for the past 8 years certainly has turned my affiliation this way,” said Dr. Jarvis.