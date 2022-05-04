CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Nick Kelly, who David Tepper brought on board to run Tepper Sports & Entertainment, is stepping down, the organization announced Wednesday.

“Nick played an integral role in laying the groundwork for Charlotte FC’s inaugural season, and was a key contributor to Tepper Sports & Entertainment,” Panthers and Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said. “We appreciate his efforts and wish him and his family the best as they move forward.”

Kelly took on the role in February 2022 after being named President of CLT FC in December.

No replacement has been named yet. Tom Glick, who used to be the Panthers’ President, resigned in February.

“I want to thank Mr. and Mrs. Tepper, as well as the entire Tepper Sports & Entertainment organization, for giving me the opportunity to build a club, culture, and fanbase from the ground up at Charlotte FC,” Kelly said. “It has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and for that, I will be forever grateful and a fan.”

The organization, which runs the Panthers and Charlotte FC, has been marred by issues over the past two years with the latest being a failed headquarters facility in Rock Hill. The Panthers have had back-to-back 5-win seasons, and the team’s head coach, Matt Rhule, has been under intense scrutiny. Questions are unclear about the future of a possible new stadium, which Tepper has said from the beginning he wants.

Charlotte FC has seen success in its inaugural season, including over 70,000 fans turning out for the franchise’s home opener at Bank of America Stadium. Interest hasn’t wained so far and the buzz and interest around the team has remained so far.

Kelly’s history includes stints with Anheuser-Busch and NASCAR.