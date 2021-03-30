NFL owners approve 17-game regular season; Panthers to visit Texans

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The NFL has officially expanded its slate of regular-season games to 17, the league and its owners announced on Tuesday.

Team owners are currently holding virtual, off-season meetings with the league and the player’s association.

“This is a monumental moment in NFL history,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “The CBA with the players and the recently completed media agreements provide the foundation for us to enhance the quality of the NFL experience for our fans. And one of the benefits of each team playing 17 regular-season games is the ability for us to continue to grow our game around the world.”

The preseason will be reduced to three games.

The additional game to each team’s schedule will feature matchups between the AFC and NFC. The Panthers will travel to face the Houston Texans in the extra game next season. The AFC will be hosting the games for the 2021-22 season.

This marks the first time in 43 years the regular season has been increased. In 1978, the NFL increased its schedule from 14 to 16.

Because of the schedule change, the Super Bowl, which will be televised on NBC, will be moved back one week, to February 13. That will coincide with NBC’s broadcast of the Beijing Winter Olympics.